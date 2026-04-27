Tiruppur farmers allege substandard seeds hampered small onion crop yield, demand compensation

TIRUPPUR: Farmers from the outskirts of Tiruppur district alleged that substandard seeds supplied by a private company have affected crop yield, and claimed that the crops failed to form bulbs. They urged the government to take immediate action and secure compensation from the private seed company.
C Rajkumar, a farmer from Kumarapalayam in Udumalaipet, said, "I cultivated small onions (shallots) on three acres three months ago. I usually buy seeds from farmers. This time, I purchased seeds from a private company, ‘Avatar’.
Recently, when I was preparing to harvest the crops, I realized that they had failed to form bulbs properly. I have spent up to Rs 1 lakh per acre. I don't know what to do. I destroyed a quarter of an acre of the small onion crop cultivated on my land. I am waiting for the officials to take action. Compensation must be secured from the company that sold substandard seeds."
S Kanagukumar, a farmer from Kullampalayam in Palladam, said, "In our village, about 30 farmers have been severely affected after using the poor quality small onion seeds supplied by the company. At the time of harvest, out of 100 plants, 80 are not forming bulbs properly. In our village, this impact extends over about 100 acres. I have cultivated on seven acres and have suffered losses."
P Radhakrishnan, another farmer, said, "I have cultivated small onions on 10 acres. We have spent an average of Rs 1.2 lakh per acre. Small onions are currently selling for Rs 50 per kg. At harvest, the yield is 8 tonnes per acre. We have lost our profit due to poor quality seeds. It would suffice if the government just compensated us for our investment."
The Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam has condemned the losses for farmers due to the substandard seeds. "Farmers from Palladam, Udumalaipet and Kundadam areas in Tiruppur district have been affected. Small onion yields on hundreds of acres have been affected by poor quality seeds. Farmers have lodged a complaint with the concerned seed company. Company officials inspected the fields but provided no response.
The government must immediately intervene to secure appropriate compensation for the farmers, and take action against the seed company," said N Ramesh, district secretary of the association.
A senior horticulture department official said, "We have planned to conduct an inspection soon. It is also necessary to conduct research with the help of seed experts. After that, appropriate steps will be taken."