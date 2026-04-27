Traditional games and the forgotten art of losing

Prayer is not for victory, but for dignity after defeat — to “stand by the road, and cheer as the winners go by.” In an old poem titled The Prayer of a Sportsman, Berton Braley captures this idea with disarming simplicity. In today’s world, where reward and success are celebrated, loss and defeat have become almost a black mark on a person’s life. But it was not always so. When traditional games were played in large gardens and parks or on shady verandas during the warm, sultry afternoons, it was assumed that losing was inevitable. It was a time to wait patiently, watch others play, and then, if possible, take a second chance.

What losing quietly taught us was that it was alright to lose — it was normal, cyclical, and socially acceptable. It taught us patience to wait for the next chance, it taught us to assess ourselves and figure out how to do better, it taught us how to watch others carefully and learn from them — and all this without adults’ presence. Play was about fun, and losing was a part of play — it did not end play, it merely reset the form of participation.

Losing happened without adult mediation — in fact, they rarely entered the game. There were no appeals, no explanations, and no emotional processing. Children negotiated their own fairness and trusted the game to continue. In fact, it was the fun and the game that defined interactions — not the winners and losers. This is not to say that there were no tears or anger or emotions at losing.