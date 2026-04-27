TVK cadres slit 70-year-old DMK functionary's ear with knife in Villupuram; one held

VILLUPURAM: A 70-year-old DMK functionary was allegedly attacked and his ear cut by members of the TVK near Marakkanam in Villupuram on Saturday, triggering tension in the area.

The victim, M Balakrishnan, a DMK state general council member, had campaigned in support of VCK candidate Vanniarasu in the Tindivanam constituency. According to police, a verbal altercation had broken out between Balakrishnan and TVK members.

On Saturday night, two persons, identified as P Bhavanesh (24) and R Ajith (25) entered Balakrishnan’s house while he was asleep. Bhavanesh is accused of attacking him with a knife, injuring his cheek, and assaulting him with a stick, while the duo also slit his right ear.

They fled on a bike after neighbours rushed to the spot on hearing his cries, police said. Balakrishnan, who sustained deep wounds in his ear, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kanaga Chettikulam.

Marakkanam police registered a case and arrested Bhavanesh, while a search is on for Ajith. VCK candidate Vanniarasu, along with DMK and VCK members, met Balakrishnan at the hospital. Speaking to reporters, Vanniarasu alleged that TVK cadres were behind the attack and demanded that the accused be booked under the Goondas Act.