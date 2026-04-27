Two DMK corporation councillors in Coimbatore join AIADMK; CPI member leaves party

COIMBATORE: In a setback to the ruling DMK, three Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation councillors — two from the DMK and one from its ally CPI — have quit their parties. The two DMK councillors have since joined the AIADMK.

Apart from them, TA Karunanithi, farmer-president of Thondamuthur town panchayat and a relative of DMK North district secretary Ravi, and Yuvaraj, vice-chairman of Karumathampatti municipality from the Congress, also switched to the AIADMK.

The two DMK defectors are S Rajalakshmi of ward 77 in Selvapuram, and M Rajendran of ward 91 in Sugunapuram. Both wards fall under the Thondamuthur Assembly segment, considered a stronghold of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani. Supporters of the defecting councillors of Coimbatore corporation cited “internal issues with the DMK district in-charge” as the reason for their exit.

Rajendran, who joined the AIADMK on April 21, said he had worked in the DMK for 39 years but felt “sidelined by the newly appointed district in-charge”. “Though I played a strong role against AIADMK, my efforts were not recognised,” he said.

A senior AIADMK functionary said the defections could reshape the corporation council ahead of urban local body polls, expected within a year of the Assembly election.