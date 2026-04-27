Unchecked quarry operations ruined health, livelihood: K Pudur residents

MADURAI: Unchecked operations of three stone quarries in Katchirayanpatti panchayat have severely affected the health and the livelihood of the villagers, and caused detrimental effects to the environment, claimed the residents of K Pudur, one of the three villages under the panchayat.
The residents further alleged that, despite them submitting several petitions on the same, officials have not taken any action so far against the quarries that violate the norms.
Recently, when TNIE visited K Pudur, where one of the three stone quarries is located, the villagers alleged that the quarry operations caused various health issues among the residents, including increased infertility among both men and women.
M Alagupandi, one of the residents, said that along the Vanchinagar Vilakku-K Pudur stretch, three stone quarries have been operating for more than five years.
He said, "Large boulders have been dumped on both sides of the road, and the rainwater drainage channel in the area has been damaged. Dust generated from the quarries also causes health issues among villagers."
More than 100 families in K Pudur depend solely on the spring water (sunai) from the Aruvi Hills, he said. "However, quarry operations over the years have polluted the water source. The groundwater table has depleted and the farmers in the village are unable to cultivate their crops," he claimed.
Further, the resident alleged that the quarries do not adhere to the Tamil Nadu Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 1959, especially while carrying out blasting, which has resulted in several houses developing cracks.
"Heavy vehicles transporting boulders are not properly covered, and quarry sites are left open, causing dust to spread. Many people are suffering from respiratory issues due to a high presence of dust particles in the air," he added.
Another villager, N Selvi, said, "Residents are facing various health issues, including skin allergies, kidney stone-related problems, and increased infertility among men and women.
Despite petitions and protests, authorities have turned a deaf ear to our grievances." Also, she urged the district administration to conduct a medical camp in the village to assess the health condition of the residents.
Responding to the allegations, an official from the Department of Geology and Mining told TNIE that an inspection would be carried out and appropriate action would be taken based on the report.