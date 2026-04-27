Unchecked quarry operations ruined health, livelihood: K Pudur residents

MADURAI: Unchecked operations of three stone quarries in Katchirayanpatti panchayat have severely affected the health and the livelihood of the villagers, and caused detrimental effects to the environment, claimed the residents of K Pudur, one of the three villages under the panchayat.

The residents further alleged that, despite them submitting several petitions on the same, officials have not taken any action so far against the quarries that violate the norms.

Recently, when TNIE visited K Pudur, where one of the three stone quarries is located, the villagers alleged that the quarry operations caused various health issues among the residents, including increased infertility among both men and women.

M Alagupandi, one of the residents, said that along the Vanchinagar Vilakku-K Pudur stretch, three stone quarries have been operating for more than five years.

He said, "Large boulders have been dumped on both sides of the road, and the rainwater drainage channel in the area has been damaged. Dust generated from the quarries also causes health issues among villagers."

More than 100 families in K Pudur depend solely on the spring water (sunai) from the Aruvi Hills, he said. "However, quarry operations over the years have polluted the water source. The groundwater table has depleted and the farmers in the village are unable to cultivate their crops," he claimed.