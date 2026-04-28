CBSE three-language rule sparks concern in Puducherry as French to bid adieu in schools

PUDUCHERRY: A recent circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on implementation of three-language formula for students from Class 6 has sparked widespread concern in Puducherry regarding the future of use of French language, long regarded as a key part of the Union Territory’s cultural identity.

The April 9 CBSE notification requires that from the 2026-27 academic year, at least two of the three languages taught must be native Indian languages. Since the new framework classifies English — the current medium of instruction — as a foreign language, schools are effectively forced to prioritise two Indian languages, making Hindi nearly mandatory. This shift leaves almost no room in the curriculum for foreign languages like French.

As a result, schools in Puducherry are finding it difficult to continue offering French, raising concerns among students, parents and educators.

Several school principals have informed parents that, in line with the CBSE directive, only Tamil and Hindi will be offered as second and third languages for Classes 5 and 6 from the current academic year. Students who had opted for French will be required to revert to the second language they studied until Class 4.

At present, students in Classes 7 to 10 can continue with French as a second or third language. However, the new policy will affect students entering Class 6 this academic year, who will be required to study two Indian languages till Class 10. Educationists have also flagged uncertainty for students who studied French from Classes 1 to 5 and now face a break in continuity.

According to sources, nearly 30% of Pondy students opt for French, citing interest, opportunities in international education, and job prospects. Around 250 French teachers across schools could lose their jobs if the subject is discontinued.