CBSE three-language rule sparks concern in Puducherry as French to bid adieu in schools

PUDUCHERRY: A recent circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on implementation of three-language formula for students from Class 6 has sparked widespread concern in Puducherry regarding the future of use of French language, long regarded as a key part of the Union Territory’s cultural identity.
The April 9 CBSE notification requires that from the 2026-27 academic year, at least two of the three languages taught must be native Indian languages. Since the new framework classifies English — the current medium of instruction — as a foreign language, schools are effectively forced to prioritise two Indian languages, making Hindi nearly mandatory. This shift leaves almost no room in the curriculum for foreign languages like French.
As a result, schools in Puducherry are finding it difficult to continue offering French, raising concerns among students, parents and educators.
Several school principals have informed parents that, in line with the CBSE directive, only Tamil and Hindi will be offered as second and third languages for Classes 5 and 6 from the current academic year. Students who had opted for French will be required to revert to the second language they studied until Class 4.
At present, students in Classes 7 to 10 can continue with French as a second or third language. However, the new policy will affect students entering Class 6 this academic year, who will be required to study two Indian languages till Class 10. Educationists have also flagged uncertainty for students who studied French from Classes 1 to 5 and now face a break in continuity.
According to sources, nearly 30% of Pondy students opt for French, citing interest, opportunities in international education, and job prospects. Around 250 French teachers across schools could lose their jobs if the subject is discontinued.
4.5L of IMFL allowed for personal use
Police referred to an order issued on November 24, 2025 by the then Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise (VI) Department. The order stated that under Rule 2 of the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Possession and Personal Consumption) Rules, 1996, read with provisions of the TN Prohibition Act, 1937, the permitted limits apply only to IMFS or IFL (4.5 litres), beer (7.8 litres) and wine (9 litres) sold through Tasmac retail outlets, licensed premises from FL2 to FL10, including liquor bought from canteen stores of the Defence Ministry, and liquor imported through approved permits.
On April 8, the Madras HC quashed a criminal case against a man arrested for alleged possession of 1.68 litres of Puducherry-made liquor and for attempt to sell it in TN. According to the prosecution, on January 5, 2025, near the Allpettai check post in Cuddalore, the petitioner, A Vallarasu of Kattumylore near Veppur in Cuddalore district, was found carrying Pondy-made alcoholic beverages.
Police registered a case under the TN Prohibition Act (Amendment), 2024. A final report was filed and taken on file by the Judicial Magistrate-II, Cuddalore. An appeal was later filed in the Madras HC against that order. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the FIR did not attract any offence under the TN Prohibition Act or the Indian Penal Code and described the allegations as “absurd and inherently improbable”.
The counsel further submitted that, as per a Government Order dated June 9, 2017, a person can carry a maximum of 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor for personal use and cited the TN Liquor (Possession for Personal Consumption) Rules, 1996.
However, police sources clarified to TNIE that they are currently following the most recent government order, issued in 2025. Justice M Nirmal Kumar, in the order dated April 8, 2026, stated that “considering the facts and circumstances of the case and taking note of the TN Liquor (Possession for Personal Consumption) Rules, 1996, it is clear that an individual can carry 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Spirits for personal use.