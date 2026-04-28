Celestial wedding of Meenakshi-Sundareswarar held in grandeur in Madurai

MADURAI: Amid the devotees thronging the temple premises and surrounding streets, the celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar was celebrated with traditional fervour at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Tuesday.
As per tradition, the Thirukalyanam was held on a specially erected stage at the North West Aadi Street junction within the temple. Rituals began early in the day, with Odhuvamurthigal rendering Thirumurai hymns from 4 am. Procession deities Lord Pavala Kanivai Perumal and Lord Subramaniya Swamy from Thiruparangundram reached the temple by 6 am.
The deities of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar were brought to the Thirukalyana mandapam, adorned in traditional attire, the goddess Meenakshi was in green silk and both deities decked in gem-studded armour. Priests performed the wedding rituals between 8.35 am and 8.59 am during the Rishaba Lagna, accompanied by Vedic chants.
The grand ritual marked a key highlight of the annual Chithirai Festival, which commenced with flag hoisting on April 18. This was followed by the coronation ceremony on April 26 and the Thikvijayam ritual on April 27. The temple car festival is scheduled for Wednesday, with the celebrations set to conclude with Theerthavari on Thursday.
Thousands of devotees gathered inside the temple from the early hours, while many others witnessed the ceremony through LED screens placed outside after being unable to secure entry passes.
"Though we had applied for passes, still we couldn't get it so we came to the temple in the morning hours itself to get a front row seat outside the temple near the East Rajagopuram. In keeping with custom, married women present at the temple replaced their mangalsutra threads on the occasion." Said K Usha, a devotee from Madurai.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the police to regulate the crowd. Ministers P K Sekar Babu, P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan were present at the temple.
Authorities also ensured basic amenities for devotees and organised a special wedding feast at the Sethupathi school school following the ceremony. The city corporation has deputed additional sanitation workers near the temple premises to maintain cleanliness.