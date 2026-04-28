Celestial wedding of Meenakshi-Sundareswarar held in grandeur in Madurai

MADURAI: Amid the devotees thronging the temple premises and surrounding streets, the celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar was celebrated with traditional fervour at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Tuesday.

As per tradition, the Thirukalyanam was held on a specially erected stage at the North West Aadi Street junction within the temple. Rituals began early in the day, with Odhuvamurthigal rendering Thirumurai hymns from 4 am. Procession deities Lord Pavala Kanivai Perumal and Lord Subramaniya Swamy from Thiruparangundram reached the temple by 6 am.

The deities of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar were brought to the Thirukalyana mandapam, adorned in traditional attire, the goddess Meenakshi was in green silk and both deities decked in gem-studded armour. Priests performed the wedding rituals between 8.35 am and 8.59 am during the Rishaba Lagna, accompanied by Vedic chants.