Chennai lined up 13mn sqft of office space as demand for GCCs went up

CHENNAI: The city is preparing for a fresh wave of office demand, with 12 million to 13 million sqft of premium space added in the last two years, as the global capability centres (GCCs) have expanded. The state is sharpening its pitch to multinational firms.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO of CBRE India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa, estimates the number of the capability centres in the city could double from nearly 250 at present to 450-460 by 2030, with the associated talent pool rising 1.4 times to 320,000-370,000 professionals.

Tamil Nadu’s targeted policy push, spanning GCC-specific frameworks and incentives for fintech, research and development, start-ups and semiconductors, is underpinning both new investment decisions and expansion plans by existing occupiers, he said.

The supply pipeline comes at a time when Chennai is consolidating its position as a steady, diversified office market. The city recorded 1.9mn sqft of leasing in the March quarter, part of a record 20.7mn sq ft absorbed across India.

The demand is qualitative and no longer driven primarily by cost arbitrage. Instead, leasing is being anchored by sectoral depth, particularly in engineering and manufacturing, banking and financial services, and technology.