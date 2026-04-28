CMDA shelves Rs 100-crore Chennai shoreline project after CRZ denial, NGT stay and fisher opposition

CHENNAI: Following the denial of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and adverse directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has shelved the ambitious Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation Project, first proposed in 2022.

According to CMDA sources, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) rejected CRZ clearance for the Rs 100-crore project in March 2024. Subsequently, in June 2024, the southern bench of the NGT stayed the project and directed the planning authority to proceed only after securing approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“TNCZMA returned certain proposals, noting that some aspects of the project were not permissible under CRZ norms and advised CMDA to explore the feasibility of implementing ‘Blue Flag’ beach standards. However, no revised proposal has been submitted for clearance even after two years,” a source said.

Opposition from fishing communities also played a key role in the decision to shelve the project. In June 2023, representatives from 65 fishing villages between Ennore and Kovalam passed a resolution opposing the project, citing concerns over loss of livelihood and increasing climate uncertainties.

Initially conceived to cover a 31-km stretch between Marina Beach and Kovalam, the shoreline project was later expanded to span 51 km, extending northward to Ennore Creek. It proposed to introduce pedestrian walkways, landscaped spaces, temporary play areas, food courts, open-air theatres, parking facilities, and planter installations across selected beaches.