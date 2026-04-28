Consumer forum urges TN Information Commission to curb RTI delays, ensure timely responses

COIMBATORE: A city-based consumer forum has urged the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission to ensure that public authorities respond to RTI applications within the stipulated time frame under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

CM Jayaraman, president of Coimbatore Citizens' Voice, sent a petition to the commission, pointing to widespread delays and improper handling of RTI requests by various government departments in the city.

He pointed out that applicants seeking information under the RTI Act are often viewed with suspicion as "opponents or wrongdoers" rather than responsible citizens exercising their fundamental right to transparency.

"This mindset undermines the core objective of the RTI Act, which aims to promote openness in governance. Officials frequently resort to tactics such as providing vague or incomplete replies, rejecting applications on flimsy technical grounds or routinely transferring files to other departments without resolution. Such practices lead to undue delays beyond the mandatory 30-day period prescribed by law," he said.

He specifically flagged delays in departments including the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, Weights and Measures, Labour, Urban Development, Human Resources and Administration, Aavin and certain sections of the district collectorate.

"First and second appeals also remain unresolved for prolonged periods, defeating the purpose of the legislation," he said. He appealed to the State and Central Information Commissions to issue clear directives to all public authorities to adhere strictly to the time limits and to initiate disciplinary action, including fines, against erring officials.