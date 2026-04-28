Five escape unharmed after moving car catches fire on Coonoor ghat road

COIMBATORE: Five passengers escaped unharmed as a moving car caught fire on the ghat road between Coonoor and Mettupalayam on Monday. The incident occurred near Marappalam, disrupting traffic on the stretch for nearly an hour.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke began to emerge from the vehicle without warning and within seconds, it escalated into flames. Acting swiftly, all five occupants stopped the car and rushed out. Passing motorists alerted the fire and rescue services. Firefighters from the Coonoor station managed to bring the fire under control. Later, the burnt vehicle was cleared from the road.

Heavy traffic congestion near a railway level crossing close to the Coonoor bus stand delayed the fire engine's arrival.

The car riders were travelling to a village near Coonoor

The Coonoor police have launched an investigation.

This incident comes amid an unusual surge in temperatures across the Nilgiris district. Known for its cool climate, even Ooty has recently recorded temperatures as high as 29°C, levels typically seen in the plains. The persistent heat has contributed to multiple fire incidents in forest areas.