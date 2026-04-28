Four booked for damaging water pipeline amid village faction clash in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Four persons belonging to two factions were booked for allegedly damaging a water pipeline in Thideerkuppam village near Samalpatti on Monday.

K Ilavarasan (29), Krishnagiri district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) told TNIE, "About 30 families reside in Thideerkuppam village of K Ettipatti village near Samalpatti.

Also, there are about 150 houses in Karadikoundanur village, where many people have individual pipeline connections for their houses. Few months ago, I approached the Mathur block development officer and sought permission to lay an individual pipeline connection to my house and I laid a pipeline from the water tank.

On Sunday, Perumal, whose wife Sasikala is a former panchayat president, and his associates came to our village and damaged the pipeline and created a dispute. Perumal, who belongs to the DMK, has been treating us ill treating us since many years as he believes the people from our village did not vote for his wife.”