Four booked for damaging water pipeline amid village faction clash in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Four persons belonging to two factions were booked for allegedly damaging a water pipeline in Thideerkuppam village near Samalpatti on Monday.
K Ilavarasan (29), Krishnagiri district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) told TNIE, "About 30 families reside in Thideerkuppam village of K Ettipatti village near Samalpatti.
Also, there are about 150 houses in Karadikoundanur village, where many people have individual pipeline connections for their houses. Few months ago, I approached the Mathur block development officer and sought permission to lay an individual pipeline connection to my house and I laid a pipeline from the water tank.
On Sunday, Perumal, whose wife Sasikala is a former panchayat president, and his associates came to our village and damaged the pipeline and created a dispute. Perumal, who belongs to the DMK, has been treating us ill treating us since many years as he believes the people from our village did not vote for his wife.”
Ilavarasan added that he lodged a complaint against Perumal and his associates on Sunday at Samalpatti police station. On Monday, Mathur Block Development Officer M Uma and Assistant Director (panchayats) Vadivel visited the village and during an enquiry with the Rural Development Department, they found that Ilavarasan did not seek permission to lay the pipeline, and also allegedly damaged public properties.
Following the issue, K Ettipatti panchayat secretary P Saravanan (39) lodged a complaint at Samalpatti police station, accusing Ilavarasan’s faction and Perumal’s faction of damaging the pipeline.
Four persons —Ilavarasan, his friend S Jayavel (23) of Thideerkuppam, and V Arasu and V Jaishankar of Karadikoundanur from Perumal’s faction were booked under sections of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992 (TNPPDL Act).
When TNIE contacted BDO Uma, she said, "Ilavarasan sought permission from us, but we denied the request. Both parties have damaged the pipeline and a complaint was filed. A 1,000 litre water tank is in Thideerkuppam and another water tank with 1,000 litre capacity will be erected."