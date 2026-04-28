IIT Madras incubates 100+ startups in for second year in a row; portfolio valued at Rs 74,100 crore

CHENNAI: Achieving a significant milestone in deep-tech entrepreneurship, IIT-Madras has successfully incubated 112 startups in FY 2025-26 under its ambitious Startup Shatam mission. This marks the second consecutive year the institute has incubated over 100 startups, solidifying its leadership in fostering innovation, said a statement.

The incubation efforts were led by the IIT-Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC), which now boasts a portfolio of 567 startups, cumulatively valued at Rs 74,100 crore.

Notably, the portfolio includes two unicorns and several companies that have been involved in mergers and acquisitions. A landmark achievement this year was Ather Energy’s IPO, which marked the first publicly listed company from IITMIC’s portfolio.

Expressing pride, institute director V Kamakoti said that the achievements reflect IIT-M’s deep-rooted culture of innovation and efforts in contributing towards India’s technological landscape.