India’s first Banana Field Gene Bank launched in Tiruchy; farmers to get up to Rs 15 lakh for conservation

TIRUCHY: In an effort to support the banana genetic conservation and prevent the loss of valuable genetic resources, the National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchy, launched the ‘Banana Field Gene Bank’ project on Monday.

Farmers who grow rare banana varieties can register with the NRCB, where scientists will preserve and develop it for multiplication. “This is the first field gene bank for banana in the country,” said Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, chairman of the protection of plant varieties and farmers’ rights authority (PPV&FRA) and farmers welfare, Government of India, after launching the project.

“Due to declining interest in farming, genetic diversity is at risk, which was the reason the government of India is supporting the establishment of field gene banks for crops such as coconut, banana and paddy. Conserved plant varieties can be multiplied and utilized on a large scale,” Mohapatra said.

Farmers who preserve their unique varieties will be awarded, rewarded, and recognized for conserving plant genetic resources, he said adding that cash prize of Rs 10 lakh will be awarded for farmers community and Rs 1.5 lakh for individual farmers.

They also receive up to Rs 15 lakh over three years for conservation efforts.