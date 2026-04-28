Madras HC calls for taluk-level rehabilitation scheme for transgender persons

MADURAI: Observing that the tragedy of transgender persons lies not in their birth but in the blindness of society, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state government to formulate a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme for transgender persons at the taluk level.

The scheme should ensure avenues for self-employment and sustainable livelihood, restoring the dignity and meaningful inclusion of transgender persons in society, along with necessary welfare schemes tailored to their specific needs, Justice KK Ramakrishnan said.

The judge gave the direction while hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by YouTuber V Sarathkumar, who was booked by the Srivilliputhur town police for publishing a video about a transgender person who died by suicide within the premises of the police station in January, alleging that the deceased person took the extreme step because the police did not address the grievances of the transgender community.

The judge allowed the petition after noting that the petitioner had merely shared the video, which had already been disseminated by several other persons. However, he expressed great anguish over the continued stigma faced by transgender persons in society, which deprives them of basic dignity and meaningful employment opportunities.