Madras HC dismisses pleas seeking probe into AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar, CVe Shanmugam’s poll affidavits

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Monday dismissed two petitions seeking directions to the Income Tax department, the Ministry of Corporation Affairs and the Election Commission of India to hold inquiry into the alleged suppression of asset details in the poll affidavit submitted by former ministers and AIADMK senior leaders D Jayakumar and CVe Shanmugam.

The petitions were filed by Senthilkumar, a voter of Mailam constituency where Shanmugam is seeking the mandate, and Praveenkumar of Royapuram where Jayakumar is in the fray.

Senthilkumar said Shanmugam, in 2021 affidavit, had declared the value of his immovable assets as Rs 12.08 lakh, and now he has shown it as Rs 60.64 lakh. He said there is excessive rise in his assets compared to his income, but he has not disclosed the sources.

The other petitioner alleged Jayakumar had suppressed facts about his assets and sought the court to order a comprehensive inquiry by the respondent authorities.