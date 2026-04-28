Madras HC order sparks confusion over liquor transport from Puducherry

CUDDALORE: A recent Madras High Court order quashing criminal case against a man found with 1.68 litres of Puducherry liquor has sent drinkers’ spirits soaring in Tamil Nadu, and the state police into a damage-control mode.

After some media reports and social media posts, citing the HC order, claimed that ‘4.5 litres of alcohol’ can be carried per person across the border, Cuddalore police have warned that action will be taken against trafficking liquor.

Police officials clarified that the HC order applied only to that particular case, and that they will continue to take action against transport of liquor from Puducherry.

“Nowhere does the order state that liquor from Puducherry should be permitted. No orders have been issued to the government or its officials. An appeal will be filed against that HC order. As per law, not even a single bottle of liquor can be brought into Tamil Nadu from other states or Union Territories, including Puducherry,” a senior police officer from Cuddalore said.