Madras HC seeks replies from Railways, GCC, Metro Water over Saidapet subway seepage issue

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Southern Railway, Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) directing them to file reply to a petition seeking directions to address the issue of water seepage in the CP Pavala Vannan railway subway at Saidapet in Chennai. The petition, filed by advocate SP Chokkalingam, came up before Justice Abdul Quddhose on Monday.

The petitioner said water has been seeping from all sides of the subway, a key link at Jones Road in Saidapet. Trickling water from the top of the subway collects as a pool beneath, inconveniencing motorists. Not only do the droplets fall on passing motorists, the surface becomes slippery. When motorists attempt to swerve from the water stagnation, it results in traffic congestion or accidents, he noted.

Chokkalingam recalled he sent a representation to the Southern Railways on May 15, 2024 seeking action. He quoted the railways as saying that the water seepage was caused by a damaged metro water pipeline and once the damage is repaired, the issue will be addressed.

The petitioner said the respondents are just passing the buck, and pointed out that when he took up the issue with Metro Water, it informed him that there was no damage to any pipeline.

Stating that he himself fell on the slippery road on February 22 while passing through the subway, the petitioner sought the court to issue directions to the respondent authorities to take immediate action to address the issue.