Moist heatwave deadlier than dry summer, study cites air show fatalities in Chennai

CHENNAI: When Chennai hosted an air show on October 6, 2024, the temperature at Nungambakkam was only 34.3°C, far below the blistering temperatures usually associated with heat emergencies.

Yet, humidity stood at 73%, pushing the wet-bulb temperature to 30.1°C – a level considered highly stressful for human body. Five people died and more than 200 reportedly fainted during the event.

That tragedy is now being cited as a real-world reminder of a growing danger highlighted in a new scientific study: Humid heat or ‘moist heatwaves’ may be more dangerous than the scorching dry summers Indians fear most.

Researchers from the University of Reading, working with scientists from India and the UK, have for the first time decoded how India’s monsoon controls where and when these deadly moist heatwaves strike. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Climate Dynamics earlier this year.

Using 84 years of weather records from 1940 to 2023, the researchers found that a large atmospheric pattern – Boreal Summer Intraseasonal Oscillation – can increase moist heatwave risk in India by 125% above normal levels. More importantly, the same pattern can be forecasted two to four weeks in advance, opening the door for life-saving warnings.