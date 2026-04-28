NCSC issues notice to Krishnagiri officials over khap panchayat fine on inter-caste marriages

KRISHNAGIRI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sent a notice to Krishnagiri Collector and SP seeking reply over a petition that sough action against a khap panchayat for imposing fine of Rs 25,000 over inter-caste marriages near Krishnagiri.

According to the petitioner, M Rajendran (57) of Nagarajapuram, a total of ten families in this village were ostracised by khap panchayat and a section of villagers. Rajendran's family and his relatives were also unable to take part in Pongal festival this year in the village due to ostracisation. His contribution to the temple festival, amounting to Rs 200 per head was also not collected.

"There are about 60 Adi Dravidar families in the village. Five people, involved in khap panchayat, are impose a fine of Rs 25,000 for inter-caste marriage and failure to pay the amount will lead to ostracisation. Fearing the wrath of villagers, a couple started to pay the amount in five installments," Rajendran said.

"A complaint was already lodged with the KRP Dam police and no action was taken against the accused. The other party used to give false complaints against the people who are questioning them," he added. Rajendran and his family members were allegedly ostracised for the past eight months.

Following the petition to NCSC, they later sought a reply from the Krishnagiri district administration within two weeks. Another victim K Thilagam (40) of the same village told TNIE that her daughter, who got married last September to a man from a different caste was asked to pay the fine by the khap panchayat. But Thilagam, who managed to give only Rs 1,000 and was unable to pay the said amount, shifted to her husband's village in Pudukkottai district.

When TNIE contacted District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Sivakumar, he said that the police will conduct an enquiry and a report will be sent to the commission.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, "Police will enquire about the issue and details will be collected across the district about khap panchayats which are ostracising people."