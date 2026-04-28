Tasmac outlets shut, delayed in Coimbatore as staff protest suspension threat over bottle buy-back policy

COIMBATORE: Most of the 285 Tasmac outlets in Coimbatore district remained closed or opened with a delay of nearly three hours on Monday as the employees staged a sit-in at the office of the Senior Regional Manager (SRM) on Monday.

The sit-in was called to protest the directive to issue suspension orders against employees protesting against the implementation of the buy-back empty bottle system.

Initially, over 250 employees gathered at the SRM office around 11 am and submitted a petition to R Govindarasu, Senior Regional Manager of Coimbatore Region.

The employees opposed the directive that requires shop staff to collect empty bottles directly from customers when they come to return them. They demanded that the management outsource the collection process instead of burdening the outlet employees.

Tension escalated when the SRM reportedly instructed the District Managers of Coimbatore South and North to issue suspension orders against the protesting employees in their presence.