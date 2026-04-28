Teachers urge TN govt to hold transfer, promotion counselling by June to avoid academic disruption

CHENNAI: Government school teachers have urged the school education department to conduct general transfer counselling and promotion counselling within June, so that teaching and learning activities are not disrupted at the start of the academic year. The Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers Association on Monday submitted a petition to the school education director in this regard.

According to teachers’ associations, delays in conducting the transfer process lead to several issues, including difficulty in completing the syllabus and a lack of continuity in classrooms. They noted that teachers transferred to other districts face challenges in securing school admissions for their children, and adjusting to the new place would be easier if it is done in the beginning of the academic year.

It may be noted that the transfer process was conducted in July last year. In light of this, teachers’ associations have requested the department to complete the process within June. A Ramu, president of Directly Recruited PG Teachers Association, said, “Officials have assured that steps will be taken to conduct counselling in sequence, beginning with HSS headmaster counselling, followed by promotion counselling and counselling for teachers.”