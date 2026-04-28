Tiger cub rescued near Muthinada forest in TN

NILGIRIS: A tiger cub found roaming alone near the Muthinada forest boundary in Sholada village was rescued by the staff of the Nilgiris Forest Division on Sunday.

The cub is currently under the care of a veterinarian at an undisclosed location in accordance with the norms of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Veterinary Assistant Surgeon K Rajesh Kumar from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp is overseeing its treatment.

It was rescued by a team led by Udhagamandalam North Forest Range Officer Ramprakash on Saturday morning following information from locals that two tiger cubs were seen moving around an estate in Alagarmalai,

After a day-long search, the team managed to rescue one tiger cub and placed it in a cage on Sunday afternoon. However, they were unable to locate the second cub reported by villagers.

Forest officials initially monitored the cub's movements and set up eight camera traps in and around the estate to check if the mother would return. There was no sign of the mother despite observing for over 24 hours.

Officials decided to rescue the cub as it was weak, possibly due to lack of maternal care for about a week.

"We initially avoided approaching the cub to give the mother a chance to reunite. Only after she failed to return did we step in, considering the cub's deteriorating condition as she was walking slowly," a forest department official said.

Officials suspect the mother may have abandoned it, potentially due to the cub's health condition or other natural factors.

"At present, the cub is being fed milk and closely monitored. Further steps will be taken based on directions from senior forest officials," the official added.