Tiruchy LPG auto drivers see 40–50% income drop as fuel prices surge amid supply disruption

TIRUCHY: LPG autorickshaw drivers in Tiruchy have said that they are seeing a 40-50% decline in daily earnings over the past one month, owing to the war in the Gulf and the resultant disruption in fuel supply.

This, they added, has been compounded by the annual summer slowdown in passenger demand due to school and college holidays. While some of them are switching to CNG mode, those using hybrid autos are relatively less affected.

V Marimuthu, an autorickshaw driver operating near the Tiruchy railway station, said, “I used to earn around Rs 1,000-Rs 1,200 a day. Now it has come down to Rs 500-Rs 600. I cannot increase fare because many drivers are switching to diesel, CNG, or hybrid vehicles, making competition tougher.”

Another driver, T Natarajan from Palakarai, has already shifted strategies to cope with the situation. “I converted my LPG auto to CNG, as I feel this issue may not be resolved soon. I own three autos, but I have stopped leasing out the LPG vehicle as it is no longer profitable after paying the driver. Managing with the remaining vehicles has become difficult,” he said.

Natarajan pointed at the steep rise in LPG prices as a major concern. “Two months ago, LPG cost around Rs 65 a litre. Now, government-run filling stations such as those operated by Indian Oil Corporation charge about Rs 85, while private stations charge nearly Rs 100. If government stations run out of stock, which happens frequently, we are forced to rely on private outlets. That is unaffordable.”