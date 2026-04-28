TN child rights body flags misuse of children in poll campaigns, writes to Vijay seeking apology

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has condemned the use of children for political purposes during the election campaign, citing videos circulated on social media in which children were seen urging family members to vote for a particular party and its symbol.

In a press release, the organisation said the videos showed children crying, refusing food, behaving stubbornly and exerting emotional pressure on parents and relatives. Some videos also reveal disturbing elements, including threats against family members and psychological manipulation, it said.

TNCRW said it has written to the Election Commission of India and lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights over the issue. The organisation also said it had written to TVK president C Joseph Vijay, urging him to issue an apology.

Stating that such practices could adversely affect children’s mental well-being and may violate provisions of child protection laws, it urged political parties and their supporters not to involve children in campaign-related content. It also called for the immediate removal of such videos from social media platforms.