TN orders hospitals to step up heatwave preparedness, set up dedicated heatstroke wards

COIMBATORE: In view of the rising temperatures and the likelihood of intense heatwave conditions during the summer, the health department has issued a circular directing all government and private hospitals to strengthen preparedness for treating heat-related illnesses.

According to the officials from the health department, hospitals have been instructed to establish dedicated wards for patients suffering from heat-related complications, including heatstroke. The advisory follows guidance from the Government of India, which has warned that several states and Union Territories are likely to experience severe heat waves, extreme temperatures and urban heat island effects this summer.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with pre-existing health conditions are at higher risk. Therefore, authorities have been asked to align their preparedness measures with forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department and enhance readiness across the health sector.

District collectors and departmental heads have been directed to ensure comprehensive preparedness across all districts and healthcare facilities. Hospitals have been asked to operationalise Heat Stroke Management Units and maintain adequate stocks of essential supplies, including Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), intravenous fluids, medicines and cooling equipment, said a senior official from the health department.