TN’s first floating solar plants to come up at seven places

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has proposed to set up the state’s first floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) plants at seven locations across the state.

Mettur, Bhavanisagar, Vaigai, Red Hills and Sathanoor reservoirs, and a site at Avalanche, which is a TNGECL-owned asset, are the places identified for implementing the pilot project. The initiative is aimed at expanding renewable energy capacity and optimising the use of waterbodies for power generation.

TNGECL has approached the Water Resources Department (WRD) seeking permission to utilise the reservoirs and has engaged a private firm to conduct feasibility studies and provide technical support. An official announcement is expected after the Model Code of Conduct comes to an end.

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that the union government has assessed Tamil Nadu’s floating solar potential at up to 3,000 MW across 57 reservoirs. “As a pilot, the project will be implemented in seven locations with a combined capacity of 100 MW,” the official said.

The feasibility study will examine project costs, battery energy storage systems (BESS), reservoir depth and site suitability. Implementation will begin once approvals are secured, the official added.

Another official told TNIE that FPV projects require around 20% higher investment than ground-mounted solar plants.