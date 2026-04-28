TN's Madurai all set for thirukalyanam, ceremonial meal on 28th April

MADURAI: A spirit of festivity pervades Madurai as several thousands converge on the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple for the thirukalyanam, the main event of the annual Chithirai festival, scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
Temple priests would perform wedding rituals for the deities of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar between 8.35 am and 8.59 am at the Thirukalyana Mandapam. Special arrangements, including LED displays, have been made across the Chithirai and Masi streets for people to witness the event live.
The Pazhamudhircholai Thiruvarul Murugan Bhakta Sabha Trust will be organising a grand wedding feast on April 27 and 28 at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School for the 27th year. According to the organisers, the festivities begin with the ‘Maapillai Virundhu’ (feast for the bridegroom) at 5 pm on April 27, followed by continuous food distribution from 7 am on April 28.
Pandals have been erected on 12,000 sq ft area to accommodate the guests. The menu of the feast includes wheat sweet, kalkandu rice, ven pongal, sambar rice, vegetable pulao, tomato rice, potato curry, vadai, and pickles. Volunteers have been assisting in chopping vegetables since 1 pm on April 27.
Organisers said vegetables were sourced from Paravai and Mattuthavani markets, while cooking gas is supplied by traders’ associations. Devotees have donated rice, pulses, oil, and ghee. The feast is conducted with FSSAI approval.
Vahanas dispatched to Madurai from Alagarkoil
Ahead of the Chithirai festival of Lord Kallazhagar, the ceremonial vahanas dispatched to Madurai from Alagarkoil on Monday, in preparation for the deity’s much-awaited procession later this week.
The procession of presiding deity of Kallazhagar will begin in a golden palanquin from the Alagar hills on April 29. After reaching, Tallakulam Perumal temple, Kallazhagar will be mounted on the famous golden horse vahanam for the ritual of Vaigai river entry. From there, the procession will proceed to Thenur Mandapam, and Vandiyur temple in Sesha vahanam and Garuda Vahanam, respectively, before returning to the Alagarkoil.
As per the itinerary, Lord Kallazhagar will leave the temple on April 29 in a golden palanquin and proceed towards Madurai. The ‘Ethir Sevai’ reception is slated for April 30. On May 1, the deity will enter the Vaigai river.