TVK chief Vijay offers prayers at Tiruchendur Murugan temple ahead of poll results

Days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay visited the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple on Tuesday, where he offered prayers seeking his party’s success in its first electoral contest, according to party sources.

The actor-turned-politician participated in the Viswaroopa Darshan at the temple, also known as the Subramanya Swamy temple, which is the second of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu. Located in Thoothukudi district, the shrine drew a large crowd of devotees and fans who gathered early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the leader.

Upon his arrival from Chennai, Vijay was received with traditional temple honours, including the presentation of a Vel and a ceremonial shawl. He was accompanied by TVK general secretary “Bussy” Anand and other senior party leaders during the visit.

The vote counting for the Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4, with TVK expressing optimism about its debut electoral performance.

(With inputs from PTI)