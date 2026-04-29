Dalit youth found dead in Pudukkottai quarry; four booked for abetment of suicide under SC/ST Act

PUDUKKOTTAI: After a 20-year-old Dalit youth was found dead in a quarry near a forested area in Pudukkottai district, the police have booked four persons — including a woman with whom the youth was allegedly in a relationship — on charges of abetment of suicide and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The deceased was identified as R Hariharan, a resident of Nadupatti in Kulathur taluk in Pudukkottai district. Apart from the 19-year-old woman, the other suspects booked are her father Rajendran, brother Shanmugasundaram, and another individual, Krishnan.

The police said Hariharan was in a relationship with the woman who was from the Hindu caste community. They had allegedly eloped around five months ago to get married. They, however, got separated later due to caste differences after both families were counselled at the Keeranur police station.