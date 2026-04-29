Environmentalists allege negligence in tree transplantation by highways department in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Environmental activists have raised serious concerns over the ongoing tree removal and transplantation work along the Pollachi-Palladam Road, where a highway expansion project has led to the uprooting of hundreds of trees. The issue has sparked a debate between environmentalists and government officials, with allegations of negligence and improper handling dominating the discourse.
The State Highways Department in Coimbatore's Pollachi Division is currently executing a four-lane road widening project covering a stretch of 5.7 kilometres, at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore. As part of the project, officials identified 604 trees that were obstructing the expansion. Following intervention by the District Green Committee, it was decided that 248 trees would be cut down, while 356 would be transplanted to other locations.
However, environmentalists argue that the transplantation process is being carried out without adhering to established ecological guidelines. They allege that the same contractor responsible for the road work has been entrusted with handling the trees, raising concerns about the lack of expertise and oversight.
Speaking to TNIE, K Syed, a tree transplantation expert and member of the Coimbatore District Green Committee claimed that the authorities were deliberately mishandling the transplantation process in a way that could lead to failure.
"Trees are being uprooted and left on the roadside for days, causing them to dry out. There is no proper pruning, nor is the original soil being used during replantation. This is not how transplantation should be done," he said.
Syed further alleged that the absence of expert supervision and disregard for guidelines could indicate a larger motive. He suggested that failed transplantation efforts might be used as justification for cutting down more trees in future projects, potentially for commercial gains from timber.
A Asokan, former member of an environmental monitoring committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India, escalated the issue by filing a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone. The tribunal reportedly reprimanded officials and directed them to strictly follow proper procedures. The NGT has since dismissed the case while reiterating the importance of adhering to established norms.
Activists have also accused officials of exploiting the election period to carry out work with reduced scrutiny. They criticised the appointment of inexperienced individuals to the District Green Committee in Pollachi, arguing that such decisions undermine the credibility and effectiveness of environmental oversight.
Despite these allegations, officials from the State Highways Department have defended their actions. A senior official told TNIE that all necessary guidelines are being followed and emphasised that local residents have been actively supporting the transplantation efforts. "We have already transplanted around 150 trees and are working to complete the remaining work. Differences in expert opinions are causing some confusion, but we are complying with the rules," the official stated.