Environmentalists allege negligence in tree transplantation by highways department in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Environmental activists have raised serious concerns over the ongoing tree removal and transplantation work along the Pollachi-Palladam Road, where a highway expansion project has led to the uprooting of hundreds of trees. The issue has sparked a debate between environmentalists and government officials, with allegations of negligence and improper handling dominating the discourse.

The State Highways Department in Coimbatore's Pollachi Division is currently executing a four-lane road widening project covering a stretch of 5.7 kilometres, at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore. As part of the project, officials identified 604 trees that were obstructing the expansion. Following intervention by the District Green Committee, it was decided that 248 trees would be cut down, while 356 would be transplanted to other locations.

However, environmentalists argue that the transplantation process is being carried out without adhering to established ecological guidelines. They allege that the same contractor responsible for the road work has been entrusted with handling the trees, raising concerns about the lack of expertise and oversight.

Speaking to TNIE, K Syed, a tree transplantation expert and member of the Coimbatore District Green Committee claimed that the authorities were deliberately mishandling the transplantation process in a way that could lead to failure.

"Trees are being uprooted and left on the roadside for days, causing them to dry out. There is no proper pruning, nor is the original soil being used during replantation. This is not how transplantation should be done," he said.