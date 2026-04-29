Heat forces salt pan workers in TN's Thoothukudi to start shifts at 1 AM

Salt pan workers in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi have been forced to drastically alter their working hours as soaring temperatures grip the region, highlighting both the intensifying impact of heatwaves and long-standing gaps in basic labour welfare.

Workers say they now begin their shifts as early as 1 am and finish by 8 am to avoid the punishing afternoon heat. Despite these adjustments, they continue to face harsh working conditions and a lack of essential facilities.

“We are salt pan workers. We work from 1 am to 8 am. There are no basic toilet facilities. Despite the hard labour, we receive only minimum wages. The government should provide us with an incentive allowance,” said Kala, a worker in the sector.

Another worker, Sathyabama, echoed similar concerns, pointing to the absence of drinking water and sanitation facilities at the worksite. “Due to the intense heat, we start work as early as 1 am and continue until 8 am. Both men and women work here. However, there are no toilet facilities and no access to safe drinking water. We request authorities to address our demands,” she said.

The situation comes amid broader warnings from authorities about an unusually intense summer. The India Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal heatwave days across several parts of the country between April and June 2026, including coastal regions of Tamil Nadu.