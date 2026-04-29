NHRC advises TN, 21 states to step up heatwave protection measures

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday asked Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and 20 other states to take advance action and implement relief measures to protect vulnerable populations during heatwaves, citing rising risks from extreme temperatures.
In a communication to chief secretaries, the commission said the increasing frequency, duration and intensity of heatwaves disproportionately affect marginalised communities, economically weaker sections, outdoor workers and homeless people due to lack of adequate shelter and resources.
It said the elderly, children, infants and newborns are especially vulnerable to the health impacts of extreme heat. Heatwaves can also lead to livelihood losses and heighten the risk of fire accidents.
Besides Tamil Nadu, the states told to take preventive measures are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Referring to National Crime Records Bureau data, NHRC noted that 3,712 people died in India due to heat or sunstroke between 2019 and 2023.
The commission urged states to ensure implementation of relief measures under existing standard operating procedures or guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority to reduce casualties and mitigate the impact of heatwaves. It has also sought consolidated action taken reports from districts through the respective state and UT administrations.
Meanwhile, as temperatures soar across the state, the Director of Medical Education and Research (DME), Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari, instructed all the government medical colleges to set up special wards to treat heat related illnesses.
In Chennai, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Estate has set up a ward with 20 beds and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has opened a ward with five beds, while Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital has set up a 11-bed ward and Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital has opened a 10-bed ward. Instructions have also been issued to other hospitals, including government headquarters hospitals.
Doctors said they were prepared to treat heat stroke cases, and electrolytes to treat dehydration were kept ready along with ventilators and drugs.
The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine recently instructed all primary and secondary hospitals to establish ORS centres in the respective facilities to avoid dehydration cases linked to heat related illnesses resulting in morbidity and mortality.
Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has instructed food safety officers to inspect all canned water units in the state to ensure supply of safe drinking water.