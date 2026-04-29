NHRC advises TN, 21 states to step up heatwave protection measures

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday asked Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and 20 other states to take advance action and implement relief measures to protect vulnerable populations during heatwaves, citing rising risks from extreme temperatures.

In a communication to chief secretaries, the commission said the increasing frequency, duration and intensity of heatwaves disproportionately affect marginalised communities, economically weaker sections, outdoor workers and homeless people due to lack of adequate shelter and resources.

It said the elderly, children, infants and newborns are especially vulnerable to the health impacts of extreme heat. Heatwaves can also lead to livelihood losses and heighten the risk of fire accidents.

Besides Tamil Nadu, the states told to take preventive measures are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Referring to National Crime Records Bureau data, NHRC noted that 3,712 people died in India due to heat or sunstroke between 2019 and 2023.

The commission urged states to ensure implementation of relief measures under existing standard operating procedures or guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority to reduce casualties and mitigate the impact of heatwaves. It has also sought consolidated action taken reports from districts through the respective state and UT administrations.