No specific direction to register FIR against Nehru in job scam case, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Alleging legal infirmities in the Madras High Court order, dated February 20, 2026, directing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR forthwith on the alleged cash-for-jobs scam involving the TN Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, minister for the department KN Nehru urged the court to suspend the order and give him protection from any such action by the DVAC.

However, the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, before whom a contempt of court petition and the review petitions came up for hearing on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing to the fourth week of June.

Further, it noted that there was no specific direction in the February 20 order to register an FIR against the minister, when senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Nehru, pressed for suspending the order and not registering the FIR until the review plea is heard.

“There is no specific direction to register the FIR against the fifth respondent (Nehru). See the order, it only says the second respondent vigilance department is directed to register a case on the information shared by the ED and conduct detailed expeditious investigation,” the bench said.

Recording the undertaking given by senior counsel V Raghavachari, appearing for the contempt petitioner IS Inbadurai MP, that he would not pursue the case until the court’s summer vacation, the bench adjourned the hearing.