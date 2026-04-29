Pre-monsoon work planned in Cauvery basin to curb flooding

CHENNAI: Taking lessons from the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which battered several delta districts during the 2025 monsoon, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed to undertake pre-monsoon works across the Cauvery basin to prevent flood damage and improve water flow.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruchy region chief engineer S Sivakumar said this is the first time such works are being planned beyond Chennai. “Until now, pre-monsoon works were limited to Chennai city. Based on recent experiences, we are extending similar measures to the Cauvery basin,” he said.

He added that farmers from various delta districts have been consistently urging the department to carry out such preventive works. The proposed initiative is likely to cover Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, particularly low-lying and coastal areas that face frequent flooding during heavy rain.

He said the move aims to strengthen water management systems, improve the efficiency of canals and waterways, and ensure smooth flow of water. It is also expected to reduce the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Sivakumar noted that a detailed project report (DPR) is yet to be finalised. However, preliminary estimates put the cost of the project at `7 crore. WRD is planning to start the work in July, subject to necessary administrative and financial approvals.