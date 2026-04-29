Prehistoric rock painting discovered in TN's Vellarikkombai village

NILGIRIS: Prehistoric rock paintings were discovered by members of Yaakkai Trust at Vellarikkombai village in Kotagiri of Nilgiris district during a recent field survey. The newly identified site, locally known among tribal communities as "Oor Pare”, lies to the northwest of Vellarikkombai.

The village is inhabited by the indigenous Kurumba and Irula tribal communities. Kurumbas, who inhabit forest-fringe settlements in the Kotagiri and Coonoor regions, are known for their rich rituals and deep ecological knowledge.

The rock shelter measures approximately 1,100 metres above sea level, 1,030 cm long and 1,100 cm high, with paintings spread across an area of about 638 cm in length and 540 cm in height.

Sudhakar Nalliyappan, who discovered the site along with Kumaravel Ramasamy and the tribals after obtaining permission from the forest department, said the site can be reached only after climbing nearly 450 meters along a steep rocky slope.