Prehistoric rock painting discovered in TN's Vellarikkombai village

NILGIRIS: Prehistoric rock paintings were discovered by members of Yaakkai Trust at Vellarikkombai village in Kotagiri of Nilgiris district during a recent field survey. The newly identified site, locally known among tribal communities as "Oor Pare”, lies to the northwest of Vellarikkombai.
The village is inhabited by the indigenous Kurumba and Irula tribal communities. Kurumbas, who inhabit forest-fringe settlements in the Kotagiri and Coonoor regions, are known for their rich rituals and deep ecological knowledge.
The rock shelter measures approximately 1,100 metres above sea level, 1,030 cm long and 1,100 cm high, with paintings spread across an area of about 638 cm in length and 540 cm in height.
Sudhakar Nalliyappan, who discovered the site along with Kumaravel Ramasamy and the tribals after obtaining permission from the forest department, said the site can be reached only after climbing nearly 450 meters along a steep rocky slope.
During monsoons, cascading water flows across the rock surface like a waterfall, making access to the site nearly impossible. The site is accessible only during summer, and even then, it requires the use of vine ladders traditionally employed by tribal communities for honey collection. The shelter also serves as a resting place for these communities during honey collection.
"The paintings at ‘Oor Pare’ appear to have been created over multiple phases. Evidence of repainting and superimposition indicates activity across different cultural periods. Similar multi-layered painting traditions have already been identified in nearby sites, where up to four distinct chronological layers have been established through technical analysis. However, the site is currently under threat. Continuous water seepage has led to the growth of moss on the rock surface, while insect activity is further damaging the paintings. These fragile artworks, which serve as valuable records of early human presence, require urgent conservation measures," said Kumaravel Ramasamy.