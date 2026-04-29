Thoothukudi salt output rises under scorching heat; prices fall amid supply surplus

THOOTHUKUDI: The scorching heat is taking a toll on people, but salt producers in the district are not complaining as production has picked up pace. Salt producers say they are witnessing bright sunshine in April for the first time as unseasonal rains affected production in the last three years. However, they are worried that the glut in supply has already pushed the price down.

Thoothukudi small scale salt manufacturers association president Chandra Menon told TNIE that the scorching sun augurs well for both quality and quantity of salt. He expressed hope that they would get better returns provided there is only light shower and no heavy summer rain.

According to salt producers and merchants, a tonne of first quality crystal salt (rock salt) is currently sold for Rs 1500, while the second grade is sold between Rs 1000 to Rs 1300 per tonne. The price was Rs 2000 last year, due to rain-triggered supply constraints, sources said.

The price of Rs 1500 per tonne does not offer any profit, and merely covers input cost, producers said.

With the yield increasing, production is likely to exceed 25 lakh tonne this year, which could further bring down the price.