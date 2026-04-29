TN logs double-digit growth riding on agriculture sector: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has clocked a double-digit economic growth for the second year in a row by recording 10.83% expansion in 2025-26. The state’s agriculture and allied sector, which saw a minor contraction of -0.09% in 2024-25, has recorded a robust growth of 9% in 2025-26.
Referring to the report of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the accomplishment was “just the beginning” and more achievements would follow with people’s support.
Although comparable data for other states are not available, the 10.83% growth is almost 3.5 percentage-points higher than the national average of 7.4%. In 2024–25, Tamil Nadu had registered a growth of 11.19%.
Tamil Nadu, the second-largest state economy in the country, reported a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 35.29 lakh crore in 2025–26, as against Rs 31.19 lakh crore in 2024-25. Per capita income stood at Rs 4.08 lakh.
In a post on X, Stalin said the state had built the foundation over three years and delivered two consecutive years of double-digit growth. “Thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting our excellent administration and hard work. This is just the beginning. With your support, we are sure to reach many more heights,” the CM said in his post.
“In its pursuit of excellence, Tamil Nadu’s competition was not with other Indian states. TN should rise as a leading state in south Asia,” he said.
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said in a post on X, “Not noise. Not propaganda. Just plain factual numbers...While some are busy dividing people, TN is busy multiplying prosperity.
This is what happens when governance is driven by industry-first policies, social justice and state leadership under CM MK Stalin.” Let this be clear: the Dravidian Model does not just speak; it delivers, the minister added.