TN logs double-digit growth riding on agriculture sector: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has clocked a double-digit economic growth for the second year in a row by recording 10.83% expansion in 2025-26. The state’s agriculture and allied sector, which saw a minor contraction of -0.09% in 2024-25, has recorded a robust growth of 9% in 2025-26.

Referring to the report of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the accomplishment was “just the beginning” and more achievements would follow with people’s support.

Although comparable data for other states are not available, the 10.83% growth is almost 3.5 percentage-points higher than the national average of 7.4%. In 2024–25, Tamil Nadu had registered a growth of 11.19%.

Tamil Nadu, the second-largest state economy in the country, reported a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 35.29 lakh crore in 2025–26, as against Rs 31.19 lakh crore in 2024-25. Per capita income stood at Rs 4.08 lakh.