Valparai boat house lies in disrepair ahead of summer rush in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: While people are heading to popular hill stations to spend the summer holidays, the residents of Valparai, an important tourist destination in Coimbatore, that attracts thousands of tourists during the summer, are concerned about the bad shape of the boat house, which has been left without maintenance for more than three years.

Valparai, located in Coimbatore district, is a key summer destination known for tea estates, wildlife, and tourist attractions. The boat house operated by the municipality was last renovated in 2022. Since then, it has been left unusable. Residents expected the boat house to be renovated for this summer. But due to the assembly elections, the renovation works were delayed, and the boat house continues to be in the same condition.

"The boat house and the Botanical Garden are currently experiencing significant neglect, with damaged boats, poor maintenance, and a lack of basic amenities. As thousands of people head to hill stations to escape the summer heat, Valparai residents are worried that the town's main attraction, the Valparai boat house, remains in bad shape after three years without maintenance. The tourist spot, which usually draws large crowds between April and June, has seen no renovation work this year. The boat house is now filled with sewage and plastic waste, emanating foul odour. Tourists visiting Valparai expect this to be functional. Upset over its condition, they go to other places and prefer Kerala. If the boat house is operational, it will attract tourists which contributes to the business of the town," said P Paramasivam, General Secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions in Valparai.