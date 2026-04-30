10 beds and enough ORS: Madurai GRH sets up ward to treat heatstroke victims

MADURAI: Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Wednesday opened a special ward with ten beds to treat people affected by heat stroke.

Speaking to TNIE, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr S Saravanan said in addition to the heat stroke ward, a calamity ward with 25 beds is available to accommodate an influx of patients during emergencies. Further, the hospital has enough stock of Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) to meet the requirements of both pediatric and adult patients, he added

Primary health centres (PHC) have also stocked ORS, in view of the rising temperatures. An official from the directorate of public health (DPH) confirmed the setting up of ORS distribution kiosks in all primary health centres (PHCs) in Madurai district.

“Madurai city has 57 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), while the rural areas have 31 PHCs, along with 67 Health and Wellness Centres spread across the district. Each of these centres has a stock of 30 litres of ORS solution, with one packet being sufficient to prepare a litre of the solution. Additional ORS packets will be procured as and when required,” he added.

Meanwhile, a dedicated ward for treating heatstroke-related ailments has also been established at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar with 20 beds and two ventilators operated round the clock. The ward is equipped with an exclusive washroom and bathroom facilities, along with a ready ORS mixing corner. The hospital authorities have advised the public to seek immediate care at the nearest government hospital if they experience symptoms such as excessive body heat, dizziness, fainting, or vomiting. Additionally, ORS liquid counters have been set up on every floor.