Anna University to conduct AI workshop for affiliated college faculty

CHENNAI: To equip faculty members of affiliated colleges with cutting-edge knowledge in artificial intelligence, Anna University will conduct a six-day train-the-trainer programme titled ‘Next GenAI: From Generative Models to Responsible Edge Applications’ from June 1 at the Computer Lab, CEG campus, Chennai.

The programme will cover a range of topics including the fundamentals of generative AI, deployment of models on edge devices, data privacy and security and real-time AI applications.

Participants will also be trained in responsible AI practices in sectors such as healthcare, with emphasis on ethical issues including bias mitigation and fairness in AI systems.

In addition, the curriculum introduces advanced concepts such as federated learning, which enables decentralised data processing while preserving privacy. Sessions will include keynote lectures by industry experts, case studies and hands-on exercises to enhance experiential learning.

According to varsity officials,this initiative aims to empower educators to effectively train the next generation of AI professionals. With a registration deadline of May 20, the programme represents a valuable opportunity for faculty members to stay updated with emerging trends and responsibly integrate AI technologies into academic and research environments, said a varsity official.