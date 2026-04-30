Buoyed by some exit poll predictions, TVK's KA Sengottaiyan says, 'public response would astonish entire nation'

The public response would “astonish the entire nation,” reacted Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan as Tamil Nadu Assembly election exit polls triggered sharp political reactions across party lines.

According to the exit polls, the incumbent DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is predicted to retain power.

But Sengottaiyan is unfazed by the predictions.

Speaking to ANI, Sengottaiyan said, "The scale of public response would astonish the entire nation, adding that such an overwhelming level of 'whistle sound' has never been witnessed in world history and that the reality would be evident on the 4th May."

Responding to criticism, he remarked that some people claim it is not the sound of whistles but of bombs. He countered by saying that those making such claims are perhaps accustomed to bomb blasts, as they come from Naxalite-affected regions.

Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay has called for a consultation meeting on Thursday with all the MLA candidates of the party in Chennai. The meeting is set to discuss preparations for the May 4 counting of votes.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Axis My India exit poll projected that TVK would garner 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats.

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those polled, Vijay got the support of 37 per cent.