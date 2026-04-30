‘Congress can no longer remain a neutral player in TN’: Girish Chodankar

CHENNAI: While expressing confidence of the DMK-led alliance forming the government again in the state, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar on Tuesday night said that the Congress can no longer afford to remain a neutral player and added that it will position itself either in the government or in the opposition.

Reiterating the demand on securing a share in power, the Congress leader told media persons in New Delhi, “We cannot be a neutral player anymore in Tamil Nadu. We have to be either in the government or in the opposition. We have to decide, without which we would be unable to grow our party in Tamil Nadu.”

Expressing confidence that M K Stalin will return as chief minister for a second consecutive term, he said that the DMK alliance stands on a stronger footing owing to the welfare schemes and the pro-development track record of the incumbent government.

On the Congress’s own performance, Chodankar said the party contested 28 seats, many of them in AIADMK strongholds, and fought tough battles.

“I am confident that we will be able to retain our earlier numbers, although we are aiming for a 100% strike rate,” Chodankar said, adding that the final picture will emerge once the votes cast are counted.

On the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) electoral debut, Chodankar said while the party drew impressive crowds at public meetings, it remains to be seen how that translates into votes and eventually into seats.

The Congress is simultaneously working on strengthening its grassroots-level support, including booth and village committees, to consolidate its base in the state, he added.