Day after Thirukalyanam, Meenakshi and Sundareswarar take chariot ride in Madurai

MADURAI: A day after the grand wedding, the idols of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar were taken in a procession along the four Maasi streets on Wednesday in daintily decorated wooden chariots.

The chariots, with Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Piriyavidai in the larger car and Goddess Meenakshi in a smaller car, started their journey around 6 am after special poojas and returned to the resting point around 12 noon.

Collector KJ Praveen Kumar and temple board of trustees chairperson Rukmani Palanivel Rajan were among the several thousands of people who pulled the ropes of the chariots, taking turns along the four streets.

Devotees, including children, dressed as Meenakshi and Kallalagar, lined the procession route, unmindful of the scorching summer heat. People continued to visit the parked chariots throughout the day and took a thread from the vadam (the thick rope used to pull the car) as part of a customary practice.

Volunteers distributed buttermilk, water packets, rose milk, and a variety of food items including puliyodharai and pongal to devotees. Rose milk was also distributed by Mohammed Salim, highlighting the religious harmony in the festival. The event passed off without any major incidents.