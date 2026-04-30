Madras HC appoints Hindu couple as guardian of Muslim child

MADURAI: Observing that the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, is religion-neutral and it will apply to every person desirous of being appointed as a guardian of a minor, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has appointed a Hindu couple as the legal guardian of a minor girl belonging to Muslim community.

A bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan passed the verdict by setting aside an order passed by a Family Court in Madurai rejecting the couple’s application in September last year on the ground that the child was female and the couple were strangers to her.

The couple got married in 2012 and since they could not conceive, they decided to adopt a child. The child’s mother lived in their neighbourhood and has known them for more than 10 years. She is a daily wage worker and has two children and gave birth to the third child in December 2023.