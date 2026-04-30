Madras HC dismisses pleas in Coimbatore land row; clears way for public park development

COIMBATORE: A long-standing land dispute in Coimbatore has been resolved after the Madras High Court dismissed three petitions related to the alleged illegal conversion and sale of land originally reserved for public use in a residential layout.

The case traces back to the Sri Ramakrishna Layout in Vilankurichi, which was approved in 1990 when the area was under the Sarcarsamakulam panchayat union, prior to its merger with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The layout, spread across 3.5 acres, included 34 residential plots and designated open spaces, approximately 36 cents for a park and 3 cents for common access, as per planning norms.

These open spaces were to be handed over to the local body through a registered gift deed. However, this transfer was never completed. In 2018, a controversial development emerged when a revised layout plan was allegedly submitted to the Local Planning Authority (LPA), combining the park, open space, and nearby road into a larger 1.90-acre parcel. This land was then portrayed as an approved residential subdivision and reportedly divided into multiple plots for sale.