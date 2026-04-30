Madras High Court quashes 2019 hate speech case against VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered quashing of a hate speech case against VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan pending at the chief judicial magistrate court in Puducherry.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the orders while allowing a quash petition moved by the VCK leader.

The Puducherry police had registered the case following a complaint lodged by Hindu Munnani leader Kannan in 2019.

The counsel appearing for the VCK leader submitted that the case under Sections 153B, 295A, 298 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him without obtaining prior sanction from the competent authority as mandated under Section 196 (1A) of the CrPC.

Moreover, the speech was made on November 9, 2019, and the maximum punishment is imprisonment for three years or fine or both.

The final report in the case, however, was filed on October 30, 2025, instead of filing it within the mandatory period of three years from the date of occurrence, the counsel told the court.

Taking into consideration the submission on the period of limitation, the judge quashed the case.