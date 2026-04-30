Man waits 13 years to avenge dad’s murder in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: Revenge is a dish best served cold. Proving the dictum right is M Arunkumar, a junior assistant at a government school in Shengottai, who waited for over a decade to avenge the murder of his father.

Barely 21 when his father Murugesh, a government school teacher, was hacked to death by his brother-in-law M Kali over a family dispute in 2013, Arunkumar found the festival at Madasamy temple in Therkumedu village the right time to exact revenge.

When he noticed 69-year-old Kali, a security guard of a coconut grove, among the crowd at the festival venue on Tuesday night, he allegedly hacked him on the neck. Kali died on the spot.

The Puliyarai police said Arunkumar got his job on compassionate ground after the death of his father. Kali, who was married to Murugesh’s sister, was sentenced to life for the murder and had spent nearly 10 years in jail before being released in 2022 on the basis of him crossing 60 years of age and good conduct.

Following the murder, the police sent Kali’s body for postmortem. A special police team has launched a search for Arunkumar.