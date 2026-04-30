PMK slams Tamil Nadu for ‘low’ intake in government schools

CHENNAI: Slamming the DMK government for terming the student enrolment numbers in government-run schools for academic year 2026-27 a “record achievement”, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said the figure had actually dropped this time.

In a statement, the PMK leader said that admissions for the upcoming academic year commenced on March 1. As on April 27, only 1.12 lakh have newly joined government and aided schools. Of this, 97,737 enrolled in Class 1. Spread across 31,336 schools, this comes to an average of just three students per school in Class 1, he told.

Mentioning around 1.5 lakh students having enrolled within a similar time period last year, he said the number has dropped this time. While the government has set a target of enrolling 5 lakh students this time, the progress so far has been very slow, he added.

He urged the state government to implement a comprehensive special scheme that includes improving the infrastructure of government schools and appointment of adequate number of teachers,among others.