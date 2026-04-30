Pulp fiction: Hygiene at Tiruchy juice stalls a big question

TIRUCHY: With temperature hovering around 40°C, roadside juice stalls near Chathiram bus stand were doing brisk business around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Several outlets in Gandhi Market, Cantonment and Puthur areas selling sugarcane, fresh fruit juices and jigarthanda, ice blocks were seen kept in open sacks and broken by hand before being added to drinks. Used glasses were being dipped in buckets of water and quickly reused.

Similar scenes were witnessed in parts of Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur and near the Central bus stand, where a mix of permanent shops and seasonal stalls have mushroomed this summer. Many appeared to follow similar practices during peak hours, even as crowds continued to swell.

Food safety norms for juice vendors are comprehensive covering registration, water quality, hygiene, storage, and serving practices and are not limited to any single element like ice. However, in most of the stalls visited by TNIE between 2 pm and 4 pm, licences from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India were not visibly displayed.

“Ice is supplied daily. We try to keep things clean, but during rush it becomes difficult,” said a vendor near Central bus stand. At another stall in Cantonment, juices meant for parcel were packed in thin plastic covers, raising concerns over the use of non-food-grade materials.